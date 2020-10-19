A Better Region 8: Early Voting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Early voting in Arkansas began this week.
If the expectation of a larger turnout becomes a reality, you may have to wait just a little bit longer.
That’s okay.
There are two weeks of early voting, and the polls are open for 12 hours on Election Day.
It’s worth your time to vote, so make a plan and find the time.
It’s American to vote and un-American not to.
Too many soldiers sacrificed their lives for our right to stand in the line to vote.
There are a lot of important decisions to be made, so educate yourself.
Our news team put together a voter guide on who is running and where they stand, as well as information about several issues on the ballot.
You can also watch recorded one on one interviews with candidates, including those running for Jonesboro mayor.
For more information, including one-on-one interviews with some of the candidates, go to kait8.com/politics.
Remember, we govern ourselves. Our democracy only works when we participate in the voting booth.
So, if you’re registered to vote, go vote.
It’ll make this a Better Region 8.
