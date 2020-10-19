Blytheville police investigate weekend shooting

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville police are investigating a shooting after two were shot.
According to a media release, the shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Sunday at apartments in the 800-block of S. Ruddle.
When officers arrived, they found Juan Esparza and Ashley Foreman had been shot.
They were taken to Great River Medical Emergency Room in Blytheville.
Esparaza had a non-life-threatening injury.
Foreman was later transferred by ambulance to Regional One Medical Center.
Police didn’t have an update on the condition of either individual.
If you any information, you are asked to call the Blytheville Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 844-910-7867.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.