City plans to refocus zoning after study’s findings

BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - One city struggles with zoning issues and plans to take a different approach moving forward.
For years, Bono has built with their growth, and with a recent finding, they want to limit building new apartment complexes.
The city began looking at the ratio of family, residential homes compared to apartments, with the total of apartments coming to 40 percent.
“We feel like 40 percent is a number we need to be concerned about,” Mayor Dan Shaw said.
The city started a Planning and Zoning Committee in 2010. Five members make up the committee with Mayor Shaw and the code enforcement officer sitting in on the meetings.
“The zoning rules have never been as strict and all as maybe they should’ve been. They were easy to change without a lot of red tape,” he said. “Now, we want to be sure that if we’ve got zoning in place that there’s a reason for that and if it’s asked to be changed, we’ll thoroughly investigate if it’s worthy of change.” Mayor Shaw said they would not put a stop to building apartments but will focus on homes.
“We’d like to see our family, residential homes number enlarge, and the apartment number not so much,” he said.
The committee plans to refocus on what the city has in place and then move forward.
“What we’re going to do next is have a new city map made, a new zoning map made that shows our current zoning,” he said. “Then look at those open areas that are not constructed on yet to see if those can be changed from to apartment zoning to residential zoning or vice versa.”
Mayor Shaw added existing zonings or those under construction will not be changed.
The next Planning and Zoning meeting is set for Nov. 5 at 6:30 p.m.
