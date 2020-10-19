Family-owned restaurant decides to pursue alcohol permit

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Another restaurant works to be cleared to serve alcohol with their food but it’s something the family-run business could not agree on, until recently.
Lazzari Italian Oven restaurant located on Caraway Road has been in business for 24 years.
The three family members who opened the restaurant couldn’t see eye-to-eye on alcohol. Two were brothers and were split on the decision.
Over the years, new family members inherited Lazzari’s and then the conversation of alcohol began again.
Co-owners Michael Davies and Paul Bass now want the alcohol permit for their restaurant.
“We looked around and seen all the other businesses in town that had their liquor license and people coming in here and asking if we had beer or wine to have with dinner. We just decided that it was time to go with it,” Davies said.
The restaurant does not plan to open a full bar, meaning only beer and wine will be served.
Davies said some customers have threatened not to return if they sell alcohol. He said they’re still going to pursue the permit.
“We’re sorry about that but we’ve got to be competitive with our other businesses in town.”
Now, to secure the alcohol permit, they had to begin the process. They hired a lawyer, began paperwork, and underwent background checks.
Their next step is to seek approval from the Jonesboro City Council on Tuesday, Oct. 20.
