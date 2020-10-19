FFN Extra Point: Paragould snaps 17 game losing streak

FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - We can’t get every highlight or every game on Fridays, so that means there’s more storylines. Paragould is in the spotlight for the FFN Extra Point.
They snapped a 17 game losing streak in dominating fashion. The Rams went on the road and routed Forrest City 35-0 in a 5A East tilt. Nick Ashby dominated on the ground, he had several touchdown runs. Michael Sloas' crew even converted on 4th and 23, Darion Norris fires, Jamison Davault wins the tip drill to move the chains.
It’s the first victory for Paragould since November 2nd, 2018. They also pitch their first shutout since September 20th, 2013.
The Rams will host 7-0 Wynne on Friday.
There’s several ways to reach Region 8 Sports. If you see a great play that we missed, feel free to message or email us. You might see it on a future FFN Extra Point.
Contact Region 8 Sports
Phone: 870-336-1864
Email Chris: chris.hudgison@gray.tv
Email Matthew: matt.schwartz@kait8.com
Facebook: Region 8 Sports
Facebook: Football Friday Night
Chris on Twitter: @ChrisHudgison
Matthew on Twitter: @mattschwartztv
Matthew on Facebook: Matthew Schwartz Region 8 Sports
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.