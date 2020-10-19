Front Street Corridor reopens to commuters in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday morning saw cars whizzing down Front Street near the newly renovated Renasant Convention Center corridor.
It has been a little over a year since the northernmost portion of Front Street was open to vehicle and foot traffic. Which is why drivers were met with a new feature in the road - a speed hump.
General Manager of the Renasant Convention Center Dean Dennis explained why. “[We’re] Slowing traffic through there because we’ll have a lot more pedestrians now because we have meeting space on the west side of the street,” he said.
The additional meeting space extends over Front Street. It is just one of the many changes from the renovation.
Main Street is the next road that will be reopening by the end of October. There is a new bridge connecting the convention center to the Sheraton Hotel. Inside there are also revamped meeting rooms and corridors.
“There’s a lot of natural light now in the facility. They’re really going to notice a high-end fresh facility,” said Dennis.
The goal has been for construction to be complete by the Fall of 2020, however, there’s still some work to do before this month ends but everything seems to be on track to reach that goal.
The facility costs $200 million to renovate.
Because the convention center’s been closed for renovations, it has not been hit as hard as some other venues because of the pandemic. Some events that were planned for the fall have been postponed. Fingers are crossed for events scheduled for the new year.
“January 14 is our first event if it pans out. Submitting those plans to the health department - that’s a part of what we have to do now,” explained Dennis.
Construction on the building is expected to wrap up in mid-December.
“I think Memphians are going to be very proud of what they’re going to see,” said Dennis.
Main Street is set to reopen on October 28.
