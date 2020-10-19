Health officials report more than 2,600 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths in Tennessee

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health reports 6 additional coronavirus-related deaths and more than 2,600 new COVID-19 cases in the Volunteer State.
There was an increase of 2,605 cases since Saturday bringing Tennessee’s total to 228,744 of which 217,412 are confirmed and 11,332 are probable.
TDH also reports the state has had a total of 2,909 deaths, of which 2,776 are confirmed and 133 are probable.
More than 1,100 Tennesseans have recovered from the virus bringing the total to 204,726.
There are exactly 1,000 people in the hospital across the state.
The Shelby County Health Department reports 212 new cases Sunday, bringing the county’s total to 34, 221.
SCHD also reports 3 new virus-related deaths, bringing the total to 551.
Exactly 7,000 people in Shelby County are currently quarantined and more than 30,000 have recovered from COVID-19.
More than 500,000 tests have been administered in Shelby County.
