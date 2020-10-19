Hytrol planning $20M expansion

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc. announced Monday it plans to construct a $20 million plant outside of Jonesboro.
The company expects to hire 200 fulltime workers once the project is completed.
David Peacock, president of Hytrol, stressed that the company’s headquarters will remain in Jonesboro and that no jobs will be lost as a result of the expansion.
“We love Jonesboro. It’s our home,” Peacock was quoted as saying. “This is about growth, not shuffling jobs around. Our expectation is that the number of employees in Jonesboro will remain the same or even continue to grow.”
He added that the focus would be to “streamline” operations in both locations.
“The second facility is being purposely designed for our parcel product line in order to have the capacity to meet the growing demand,” Peacock said.
The decision to build a new location came after an “in-depth analysis of capacity constraints, growth projections, potential site locations, equipment needs, staffing requirements, and a timeline for operational effectiveness.”
Hytrol, which moved to Jonesboro in 1962, employs more than 1,300 people in Northeast Arkansas.
