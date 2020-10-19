Jonesboro police arrest man for sexual indecency with child

Authorities say they were made aware of a conversation between Christoper Pippin and a 14-year-old girl. (Source: Jonesboro Police Department)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 19, 2020 at 10:21 PM CDT - Updated October 19 at 10:21 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested a man for sexual indecency with a child.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department’s Facebook page, officers were made aware of a conversation between Christoper Pippin and a 14-year-old girl.

In the conversation, they said Pippin asked the girl if she would like to make some money.

Pippin offered $60 for “specific sexual acts” and $300 if she would stay the whole day, police said.

Pippen stated all she would have to do is travel to his address in Jonesboro.

He was booked on a bench warrant into the Craighead County Detention Center.

