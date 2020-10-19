Jonesboro police arrest man for sexual indecency with child

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested a man for sexual indecency with a child.
According to the Jonesboro Police Department’s Facebook page, officers were made aware of a conversation between Christoper Pippin and a 14-year-old girl.
In the conversation, they said Pippin asked the girl if she would like to make some money.
Pippin offered $60 for “specific sexual acts” and $300 if she would stay the whole day, police said.
Pippen stated all she would have to do is travel to his address in Jonesboro.
He was booked on a bench warrant into the Craighead County Detention Center.
