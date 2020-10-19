Jonesboro police investigating ‘suspicious death’

Jonesboro police are investigating the discovery of a man’s body Saturday night as a “suspicious death.” (Source: NOPD)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 19, 2020 at 9:40 AM CDT - Updated October 19 at 9:40 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating the discovery of a man’s body Saturday night as a “suspicious death.”

Officers were called to the 1800-block of Self Circle around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17.

When they arrived, they found a 40-year-old man dead.

The body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for autopsy.

Police said they are investigating it as a suspicious death. They did not identify the victim.

Anyone who has any information on this case should call the Jonesboro Police Department at 870-935-5657 or call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

