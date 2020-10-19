Jonesboro police investigating ‘suspicious death’

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating the discovery of a man’s body Saturday night as a “suspicious death.”
Officers were called to the 1800-block of Self Circle around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17.
When they arrived, they found a 40-year-old man dead.
The body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for autopsy.
Police said they are investigating it as a suspicious death. They did not identify the victim.
Anyone who has any information on this case should call the Jonesboro Police Department at 870-935-5657 or call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.