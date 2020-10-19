Man charged with assault following road rage incident

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man is facing battery and terroristic threatening charges after deputies say he ran a couple off the road, then attacked them.
On Oct. 15, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip about the Sept. 15 incident and contacted the two victims.
The couple, who are in their 60s, said they did not report the incident because the suspect had threatened them.
The victims, according to a news release from Sheriff John Montgomery, said they were driving on Jordan Road between 7 and 8 p.m. that night when a white four-door Chevy pickup truck pulled in behind them with its bright lights on.
The truck then passed the victim’s vehicle, honking the horn, while the other people inside the truck were “hanging out the windows and yelling obscenities.”
After cutting in between the victim’s car and another vehicle, the suspect then swerved into a church parking lot.
The male victim, according to the report, pulled into the parking lot and got out of his vehicle to find out what was going on.
Three men exited the truck and attacked the victim, hitting him in the head and kicking him in the stomach, chest, and head.
When his wife tried to intervene, Montgomery said one of the suspects hit her in the chest, knocking her to the ground. Both she and her husband suffered serious injuries.
A woman who was in the suspect’s vehicle tried to stop the men and offered aid to the victims, the sheriff said.
The victims managed to get back into their vehicle, saying they would call the sheriff’s office.
Montgomery said 20-year-old James Edward Foster of Salesville then said to the male victim, “How would you like a gun to your head,” then said someone would be coming to “kick your ass.”
Two days following the assault, a man went to the victims' house and said a similar incident had happened to him.
A few days later, Montgomery said Foster and three other men went to the victims' home and “apologized for what had happened.”
On Oct. 16, an Arkansas State Police officer stopped Foster and arrested him on an unrelated incident.
During the booking process, sheriff’s investigators charged Foster with two counts of battery in the second degree and one count of terroristic threatening. He was released after posting $20,000 bond.
Foster is due to appear in circuit court on Oct. 22.
Montgomery said the case remains under investigation and more arrests are expected.
