Minor killed in UTV crash

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A boy died Sunday when his utility vehicle overturned.
The crash happened at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 in the 100-block of Sherrill King Drive in Cleburne County.
Arkansas State Police said the minor, who was not identified due to his age, was eastbound when his 2013 Polaris Ranger ran off the left-side of the roadway.
The vehicle then re-entered the road before rolling over on its side.
The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.