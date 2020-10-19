Nearby robbery forces school to go into lockdown

GOSNELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Gosnell schools were forced to go into lockdown mode after police say the nearby Dollar General was robbed.
According to the Gosnell assistant police chief, around 2 p.m. Monday, the Dollar General on 119 Bevill Street was robbed.
Police say the robbery suspect took off on foot before police arrived, so he is still at large.
The only details they have so far is that he is a younger black male, wearing black shoes, and a surgical mask.
The Gosnell School District was forced to lockdown its campus, with the Dollar General located across the street from Gosnell Elementary School.
No word yet if a weapon was used in the robbery.
Region 8 News will update this story as more information becomes available.
