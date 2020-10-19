Oct. 19: Showers, storms moving in

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Monday, Oct. 19. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Showers and thunderstorms are likely today with a cold front moving through Region 8.
A couple of storms may produce small hail, along with a half-inch of rainfall or more.
Mostly cloudy skies today and tomorrow will keep temperatures in the low to mid-70s.
Plentiful sunshine Wednesday and Thursday will warm us into the low 80s, followed by rain with Friday’s cold front.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Early voting gets underway today in Arkansas. Aaron Castleberry will have a live report on what you need to know before you head to the polls. Also, be sure and check out our General Election 2020 Guide for in-depth looks at the races, the issues, and the candidates.
A 13th annual celebration of life took wing this weekend, despite the constraints of a pandemic.
Governor Asa Hutchinson will travel to Northeast Arkansas today to pitch his plan to improve state highways.
As the number of COVID-19 cases grows in Arkansas, one Region 8 school announced it will switch to online learning beginning today.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.