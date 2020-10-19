Police: Woman shot in the leg in North Jonesboro, suspects on the loose

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a shooting in North Jonesboro.
According to Jonesboro police, a man and woman were shot at around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon, in the 300-block of North Allis Street.
Police tell Region 8 News the woman was hit in the leg and made it a couple of homes down where emergency services met her, and the man drove to Family Dollar on Johnson, where he called 911. The man was not hit during the shooting.
JPD says they are looking for two suspects who fled the scene, but no other description was passed along to Region 8 News.
This investigation is part of a warning from Jonesboro police to avoid the area at this time.
