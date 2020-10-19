Searcy police look for suspect in hit and run

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - Searcy police are looking for a suspect involved in a hit and run crash on Sunday.
Police said they developed Twyla D. Glass, 36, as a suspect and are looking for her.
Officers responded at 4:35 a.m. on Sunday, Oct 18, to the Auto Zone on East Race St. for an unknown trouble call.
Once on the scene, they found Johnny D. Williams, Jr., 28, lying on the ground unresponsive.
Williams was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he later died.
Through an investigation, police found Williams was struck by a vehicle.
If you have information, you can call the Searcy Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 501-279-1038.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.