Software issue causes wrong ballots at Mississippi County polls

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A software issue led to voters casting ballots for the wrong races on Monday.
According to Mississippi County election coordinator Melisa Logan, the issue occurred Monday morning between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Voters who were trying to cast their vote for House District 55, as well as those casting their vote in the Osceola City Council race, were affected by the software issue.
Rep. Monte Hodges says that voters should always alert the poll workers when there is an issue with their ballot.
“Stay on top of this election,” said Rep. Hodges. “Know that if your candidate that you know should be on the ballot that’s not on there, before you submit that ballot, be sure to question those that are working the polls to ensure that your vote is counted.”
The Mississippi County election coordinator, Melisa Logan, said in a statement that the software issue was a glitch in the system.
“We want the public to know that the Mississippi County Board of Election Commissioners, the County Clerk, and the Election Coordinator worked long hours and very vigorously to ensure a perfect election cycle, there is no exemption in any computerized process from glitches,” said Logan.
The polls will resume normal activity Tuesday at 8 a.m.
