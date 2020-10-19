Something ‘shady’ underway at local schools

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is branching out in an effort to educate and protect children from skin cancer.
The Forestry Division announced Monday it had selected 15 schools across the state, including here in Northeast Arkansas, to participate in its Shade Trees on Playgrounds (STOP) program.
Blessed Sacrament School in Jonesboro, Earle Elementary School, and Mountain Home Montessori are among the schools in Northeast Arkansas selected.
They will received five shade trees, mulch, watering supplies, and planting guidelines, according to a news release.
The goal of the program is to reduce the risk of adult skin cancer by reducing childhood exposure to direct sunlight where children play.
“The STOP program combines hands-on, outdoor experiences with classroom curriculum about the importance of trees and how to care for trees,” said Kristine Kimbro Thomason, coordinator of the Urban & Community Forestry Program. “We hope this program not only improves the health of Arkansas students, but also leaves a lasting impression about the value of forests and how to be good stewards of our natural resources.”
The schools selected to participate include:
- Earle Elementary School (Earle)
- McGehee High School (McGehee)
- Holly Harshman Elementary School (Mena)
- Gardner Strong Elementary School (Strong)
- Smackover Preschool (Norphlet)
- William Jefferson Clinton Primary School (Hope)
- Parkway Elementary School (Bryant)
- Oliver Springs Elementary School (Van Buren)
- Prairie Grove Middle School (Prairie Grove)
- Ruth Doyle Middle School (Conway)
- Raymond & Phyllis Simon Middle School (Conway)
- Perryville Elementary School (Perryville)
- Arkansas School for the Blind (Little Rock)
- Blessed Sacrament School (Jonesboro)
- Mountain Home Montessori (Mountain Home)
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.