TDH reports over 3,300 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths in Tennessee

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health reported 3,317 new COVID-19 cases Monday afternoon with the addition of 13 virus-related deaths.
TDH says out of the 232,061 total cases, only 220,566 of them are confirmed and 11,495 are considered probable. Tennessee COVID-19 deaths are currently at 2,922.
With more than 205,800 Tennesseans recovered, there are also 1,188 hospitalized due to complications with the virus.
The Shelby County Health Department reports an increase of 287 cases, bringing the county’s total to 34,508. There were also two additional virus-related deaths reported within the last 24 hours.
SCHD reported a total of 553 coronavirus-related deaths.
Currently, there are 31,994 recovered coronavirus cases across Shelby County. There are 1,961 active COVID-19 cases countywide.
Along with daily case numbers, the health department is also keeping a watchful eye on hospital capacity using a health care resource tracking system. The system shows acute care utilization is at 88% and ICU utilization is at 87% as of Sunday, October 18.
There are a number of long-term care facilities that have been heavily impacted by the pandemic. Several facilities have even reported multiple COVID-19 clusters since the first case was reported. Graceland Rehabilitation and Nursing has had the highest number of cluster investigations among all of the facilities.
The charts below show the number of residents and staff that have been affected by the clusters.
A separate set of facilities have completed their clusters by going 28 consecutive days without identifying a new case of the virus.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.