Technology and engineering company plans to bring 245 new jobs to Region 8

“Emerson has built a legacy as a global leader renowned for its innovative solutions, and we are pleased that Arkansas has become part of Emerson’s story.” Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said. “Thanks to the company’s investment and commitment to Ash Flat, as well as the overwhelming support of community partners such as the Northeast Arkansas Intermodal Authority, North Arkansas Electric, Ozarka College, FNBC Bank, and the White River Planning and Development District, we are one step closer to putting more Arkansans back to work.”