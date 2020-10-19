Two with Region 8 connections to appear on NBC’s “The Voice”

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two with ties to Region 8 are set to appear on NBC’s “The Voice.”
Jim Ranger moved to Newport once he and his wife got married.
Ranger and his wife are both pastors and now live in Bakersfield, Calif.
On Monday, he performed “Blue Ain’t Your Color."
Three of the judges, Gwen, John, and Blake turned around for him.
Ranger ultimately chose Blake as his coach.
Tuesday, we get to meet a contestant with a Blytheville connection.
You can watch NBC’s “The Voice” Monday and Tuesday night on KAIT-NBC.
