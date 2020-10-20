ADH reports an increase in flu cases

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health has recorded 68 positive flu tests since Sept. 27 with no deaths.
For the week ending with Oct. 17, the state reported “minimal,” or 1 out of 13 influenza-like-illness (ILI) activity levels.
Last week the state reported 31 positive flu cases.
Three antigen-positive flu-related hospital admissions and outbreaks of flu in nursing homes have not been reported this season.
ADH reports two PCR lab-confirmed flu cases.
63% of the cases were influenza A with 37% from influenza B.
Flu and the COVID-19 pandemic have been a concern for those in government and healthcare.
School absenteeism is up 6.1% statewide from the previous week at 5.6%.
The school absenteeism rate increased by 10% in several Region 8 counties, Sharp 9.5%, Mississippi 7.7%, Craighead 7.24%, Woodruff 4.87% and Lawrence 4.7%.
