Arkansas LB Grant Morgan named Bednarik National Defensive Player of the Week

Morgan was all over the field and made a career-high 19 tackles with 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, two passes broken up and an interception return for a touchdown. With Arkansas leading 26-21 late in the fourth quarter, he picked off his first career pass and returned it 23 yards for a score, sealing a Razorback win. The Greenwood, Ark. native set a career-high with 3.0 tackles for loss, which included two solo stops for loss. Morgan became the second FBS player since 2000 to record at least 15 tackles with 3.0 tackles for loss and an interception return for a touchdown. His 19 tackles are the second-most in a single-game by an FBS player this season, trailing teammate Bumper Pool’s 20 stops at Mississippi State.