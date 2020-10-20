Arkansas State leads FBS in passing yards & passing touchdowns

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re 2 days away from Red Wolves and Mountaineers in Boone.
Two Arkansas State quarterbacks will once again be in the ESPN primetime spotlight. The Red Wolves lead the nation with 1921 passing yards and 23 touchdowns. A majority of those yards & scores are from the arms of Logan Bonner & Layne Hatcher.
Offensive coordinator Keith Heckendorf reflected on the success so far of the A-State duo: “Instead of just following the traditional mold of hey we have to name one starter because everybody thinks that’s what you have to do, we’ve just allowed those guys to play. And I think what we’re seeing is you’re seeing 2 really talented kids that are helping this football team. And in some ways, that takes the pressure of em because they don’t have to go out there and do it all by themselves. They get to see a different perspective, and I think they’re both chomping at the bit to get their opportunity every series they get.”
Heckendorf also credits the ability of Bonner & Hatcher to take what the defense gives them. “Let guys like Jonathan Adams, let guys like Dahu Green, let guys like Brandon Bowling, they’ll create the splash for you,” Heckendorf added. “If you just make good decisions, and you give those guys opportunities. And they’ve done a good job of that. Coming back in the next day & grading their tape, they both graded out around 90 percent decision making. And within this offense, if those guys are grading out at that clip, we’re going to have a lot of success.”
The Red Wolves will face a Mountaineer defense headlined by NFL Draft prospects Shemar Jean-Charles and Shaun Jolly. PFF ranked them as the top cornerback tandem in FBS. “You know, highly respected across the league,” Heckendorf said. “Both of them have different honors, whether postseason last year or preaseason this year. Pro Football Focus rates those guys pretty high, so it’s going to be a great challenge. It’ll be a great opportunity for our wideouts, and a great opportunity and challenge for them. They’re probably 2 of the better corners we’ve faced to this point. We’re going to have to rise to the occasion, we’re going to have to match their intensity. I look forward to seeing it.”
Arkansas State (3-2, 1-1 SBC) faces Appalachian State (2-1, 0-0) Thursday night at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Kickoff is at 6:30pm CT, the Sun Belt matchup will be nationally televised on ESPN.
