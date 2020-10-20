Arkansas State men’s golf finishes 2nd at Little Rock Invitational

Six rounds of golf are complete for the Arkansas State men’s golf team this fall and the Red Wolves earned a second-place finish at the Little Rock Invitational Tuesday to conclude the fall portion of the 2020-21 season.
The Red Wolves posted a final round 3-over par 291 to place second at 20-under par 844 for the tournament. The field featured seven Sun Belt Conference teams. Host Little Rock carded an 18-under par 270 to top A-State by 14 strokes. UT Arlington was third (-16), ULM fourth (-15) and Louisiana (-13) fifth.
Zan Luka Stirn had the low round of the day for A-State with a final round 3-under par 69 to finish tied for seventh at 4-under par 212. Jack Madden also tied for seventh individually with a final round 73 (+1). Julien Sale and Luka Naglic tied for 14th at 2-under par 214 while Tom Vaillant tied for 39th at 4-over par 220. Adam Thorp finished tied for 72nd with a 14-over total of 230.
The spring schedule for A-State will be posted on AStateRedWolves.com at a later date. For the latest on A-State men’s golf, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateMGolf), Facebook (/AStateGolf) and Instagram (@astatemensgolf).
Little Rock Invitational | Little Rock, Ark.
Chenal Country Club | Par 72 | 7,115 Yards
2 – Arkansas State | 272-281-291=846 (-18)
T7 – Zan Luka Stirn | 68-75-69=212 (-4)
T7 – Jack Madden | 71-68-73=212 (-4)
T13 – Julien Sale | 71-69-74=212 (-2)
T13 – Luka Naglic | 68-69-77=214 (-2)
T39 – Tom Vaillant | 65-77-78=219 (+4)
T72nd – Adam Thorp | 75-78-77=230 (+14)
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.