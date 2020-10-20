Arkansas State men’s golf finishes 2nd at Little Rock Invitational

Zan Luka Stirn had the low round of the day for A-State with a final round 3-under par 69 to finish tied for seventh at 4-under par 212. Jack Madden also tied for seventh individually with a final round 73 (+1). Julien Sale and Luka Naglic tied for 14th at 2-under par 214 while Tom Vaillant tied for 39th at 4-over par 220. Adam Thorp finished tied for 72nd with a 14-over total of 230.