Cherry Valley Food Pantry preps for holiday season; needs donations.

CHERRY VALLEY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Cherry Valley Food Pantry is making it easier for families in need to get their holiday meal supplies, but the pandemic has caused an urgent need for donations.
The Cherry Valley Food Pantry has been preparing for the past month and a half to serve holiday meals.
With their main fundraising events canceled due to COVID-19, they need your help now more than ever, especially for the holidays.
They need monetary donations or nonperishable food items.
Usually, the food pantry serves around 75-80 people weekly. Around the holidays, they serve at least 100.
They give out holiday boxes on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving and Christmas, filled with green beans, corn, stuffing mix, and cranberry sauce.
They start collecting early to make sure they have enough food to last until Christmas.
Director for the Cherry Valley Food Pantry, Joan Ball, says that there are no paid employees. She’s thankful for her team of hardworking volunteers that help each week.
“One of the things about our pantry that is different from everybody else’s, they have let their people come once a month. And we’ve been lucky enough that we’ve let ours come every week, so we have to have a lot more food to do that, but so far, it’s worked out,” said Ball.
For Thanksgiving, the Wynne Rotary Club will be supplying enough turkeys to feed over 100 people.
Cranberry sauce donations are also a huge help.
It is an uncommon item given to food pantries and needed during the holiday months.
“For cranberry sauce, we usually ask our people in the community and churches to help get that because the food bank rarely gets that, and cranberry sauce will run $2.00 to $2.50 a can. We have to have 100. That gets to be an expensive item," said Ball.
Food is distributed weekly on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
To find out more information on how to receive help from the Cherry Valley Food Pantry or how to donate, call (870) 208-7667 or send an email.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.