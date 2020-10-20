Endangered Silver Advisory issued for 83-year-old man

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - The Poplar Bluff Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing 83-year-old man.
Police are looking for Robert Lee Coats. He is described as a 5′7″ bald white male with blue eyes weighing 160 lbs.
Coats was last seen wearing a teal jacket over a buttoned shirt with blue jeans and brown shoes on Oct. 20 at 9:45 a.m. at First Midwest Bank, 704 N. Westwood, in Poplar Bluff, withdrawing money from his account.
He doesn’t have access to a vehicle.
If you see Coats, you are asked to call 911 or the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-718-3101.
