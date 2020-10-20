Experts warn of election year scams

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Amy Schaff is like many people ready to exercise their right to vote on November 3.
“How important is my vote? Very important,” she said.
But, both the FBI and the Better Business Bureau warn a simple click on a political advertisement through email or text could lead to you being scammed.
That’s something voter Jane Haul worried about.
“Who knows when your identity can be stolen anytime it can be,” she said.
Experts say this election, scammers are using polls, fundraisers and campaign ads to get your personal information.
Todd Raff said he’s gotten his share of them.
“I got an email before, but I didn’t know who it was from just a generic email to vote,” he said.
The text could look like this one that reads: “Hi I’m Ivy with US SPEAKS. We are Polling MO voters and texting to interview more people.”
“I don’t trust the online stuff, and the mail-in ballots, I’ve gotten two mail-in ballots at my house that anybody can send in," he replied.
The FBI has some easy tips you can use if this happens to you. They recommended first paying attention to misspelling. The use of the domain “.com” instead of “.gov” at the end of a website title is also a sign. Lastly, never reveal any personal information over the phone.
But many people we talked to on Monday said they aren’t giving people like this an option to steal their information.
“I’m voting in person because that’s the only way my vote is going to be protected,” Raff said.
