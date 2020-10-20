Introducing the George Kell Motors KAIT8 StormTRACKER

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - From top to bottom, this is the best StormTRACKER we’ve ever had. Cameras, technology, it’s got it all!
The 2020 Chevy Traverse is wrapped in a matte radar skin to protect it from whatever Mother Nature throws at it. Emergency lights surround the vehicle keeping those inside safe while sitting on the side of the road.
This StormTRACKER is very practical because while storm chasing, you need to be able to do everything quickly. The storm isn’t going to wait on you to get out to set your equipment and camera up. That’s why we have three cameras.
We have the 360-degree camera on top giving us an angle from any side.
Fun fact, this one is controlled by a Wii remote. Then we have a headshot camera so we can easily talk to you at home and those back in the station relaying information on what we see.
The third camera looks the opposite way on the dash. It’s like a dashcam that emergency responders or people put in their cars. Its purpose is to show the road and the highway conditions from a different vantage point. We can also pop up our radar equipment at the touch of a button.
In the middle of the car, our engineering team built a rack of equipment that helps us broadcast what we’re seeing to you.
To wrap it all up, an extendable TV in the back for school visits and other group presentations.
We’re excited to add this vehicle to our arsenal of tools that we use to keep you safe during severe and winter weather. Thank you to George Kell Motors for partnering with us on this project.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.