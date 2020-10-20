JFD needs applicants, deadline approaching

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Our first responders answer the call on some of our worst days, and they show up ready to help.
Now, the Jonesboro Fire Department needs your help in finding applicants.
The deadline to apply is Thursday, Oct. 22, at 5 p.m.
With this year’s deadline approaching, they need anybody interested to apply.
JFD said over the years, the number of applicants has dropped. In the past two years, they average 20-30 applicants.
“We give you everything you need to do well,” Division Chief of Training Rickey Howton said.
City Hall is accepting applications along with needed paperwork.
Then, applicants will receive a test book to study.
This year’s test takes place on Nov. 7 and will have 120 questions pulled from the test book.
Once passed, applicants will be required to take a physical test where you lift ladders and do hose rolls with ten minutes to complete.
This portion of the test is a pass or fail, and the written test is graded.
“You’re ranked on that list how well you do on the test and then as openings come up, we hire through that list,” he said.
The age requirement for applicants is 21-34. Howton said do not wait to apply.
“If you keep putting it off enough years, you’ll eventually run out of time. If you even think you want to do it, then come give it a shot,” he said.
Throughout his years at JFD, he said his reason for serving in the community.
“When people call 911, they’re needing help. We go and we help. It’s just fulfilling that need in the community,” he said.
