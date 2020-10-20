Missouri Department of Correction Program receives national attention

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A state program designed to help rebuild the lives of those on probation or parole is gaining national attention because of its success.
District DOC Administrator James Berry said he thinks the Improving Community Treatment Success Program is modeling the future for the Missouri Department of Corrections.
It partners corrections with other state agencies and community nonprofits organizations to help those on probation or parole.
“It has been about breaking down barriers to our client’s success and doing so as quickly as possible,” Berry said.
Barriers like drug addiction, lack of social support and continued legal troubles is what they focus on.
Last week, the head of the National Prison Re-Entry Program visited the Poplar Bluff Community Supervision Center and others in the state.
“We recently had a visit from Pastor Lowden from the White House and I know he was very impressed with the program,” Berry said.
In its second year, the ICTS program serves 54 clients in Butler County.
Berry said parole officers in the program spend most of their time working with their clients out in the community.
“We get down into what really is the issue and we try to eliminate whatever issues and barriers that they have to help them be successful in the program,” Cheryl Hicks said.
She said ICTS provides them with counseling and medical services and peer support. And so far, Hicks said what they’re doing seems to be working
“We’ve gotten a lot of attention with our office because we’ve had some good success stories,” Hicks said.
Berry hopes that continues, as national leaders look to this program and others in Missouri as a national model for reentry success.
These are the counties that provide the ICTS program: Boone, Buchanan, Butler, Greene, Polk, Cole, Pettis, Phelps, Pulaski and St. Francois.
