JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - District tournament week continues in high school volleyball.
Westside clinched a state playoff spot Tuesday evening. The Lady Warriors beat Highland in straight sets (25-11, 25-13, 25-11) in the 4A Northeast Quarterfinals.
NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (10/20/20)
Westside 3, Highland 0 (4A Northeast Quarterfinals - Lady Warriors clinch state playoff spot)
Wynne 3, Trumann 0 (4A Northeast Quarterfinals - Lady Yellowjackets clinch state playoff spot)
Nettleton 3, Searcy 0
Walnut Ridge 3, Cave City 0 (3A Northeast Quarterfinals - Lady Bobcats clinch state playoff spot)
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.