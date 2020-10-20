NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (10/20/20)

Westside volleyball beats Highland to clinch 4A state playoff spot
By Chris Hudgison | October 20, 2020 at 9:05 PM CDT - Updated October 20 at 9:05 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - District tournament week continues in high school volleyball.

Westside clinched a state playoff spot Tuesday evening. The Lady Warriors beat Highland in straight sets (25-11, 25-13, 25-11) in the 4A Northeast Quarterfinals.

Westside 3, Highland 0 (4A Northeast Quarterfinals - Lady Warriors clinch state playoff spot)

Wynne 3, Trumann 0 (4A Northeast Quarterfinals - Lady Yellowjackets clinch state playoff spot)

Nettleton 3, Searcy 0

Walnut Ridge 3, Cave City 0 (3A Northeast Quarterfinals - Lady Bobcats clinch state playoff spot)

