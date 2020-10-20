Oct. 20: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Tuesday, Oct. 20. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Showers and thunderstorms continue to fire along a stalled front over Region 8.
Most rain activity should fade by midday, setting the stage for some filtered sunshine this afternoon.
Some fog may develop later tonight for areas along the Black River.
Plentiful sunshine over the next few days will warm us from the mid-70s into the low 80s.
News Headlines
Blytheville police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. Aaron Castleberry has a live update at the top of the hour.
After years in business, a family-owned restaurant says it’s ready to serve alcohol.
The first day of early voting in Arkansas began with long lines and a computer glitch.
