Sheriff: Suspect ‘confessed’ to 2 weekend murders

CHEROKEE VILLAGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A man is in custody after sheriff’s investigators say he confessed to killing two people.
Charles Paul Stovall, 24, of Cherokee Village is accused in two separate homicides and an attempted murder.
The homicides, according to Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts, happened this past weekend in Cherokee Village. He did not identify the names, ages, or genders of the victims.
Their bodies have been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for autopsy.
The attempted homicide happened in Highland. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
During an interview with Counts and Chief Deputy Aaron Presser on Monday, Stovall reportedly “confessed to the homicides and to injuring the third victim.”
He is being held in the Sharp County Jail awaiting the filing of formal charges.
Counts said the investigation was ongoing, and more information would be released at a later date.
