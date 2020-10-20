Three Razorbacks named to FWAA Freshman All-American watch list

Clark is the nationwide freshman leader with three interceptions and is tied for first among all FBS players. Making his second career start against Ole Miss, Clark turned in one of the most memorable Razorback performances of late, becoming the first freshman in school history to intercept three passes in the same game. His three picks are tied for second-most in a game in school history and third-most in conference history, while becoming the first SEC freshman to intercept three passes since Mississippi State’s Darren Williams in 2003 against Troy. The walk-on was named SEC Freshman of the Week for his performance against the Rebels. Clark is also sixth on the team and fourth among defensive backs with 14 tackles on the season.