Warmer and Drier for a Few Days

The front that made us cool continues to move north putting us back on the warm side. Highs will be in the 80s over the next 3 days until the front drops back through Region 8 once again. A shower is possible tonight and tomorrow, but things are looking much drier than the past few days. Decent rain chances don’t return until late in the day on Friday with the cold front. A few showers are possible over the weekend, but temperatures are the bigger story. Cool on Saturday with highs near 60. As warm air surges northward again, that’ll put us back in the 70s for at least a day before another cold front tries to bring in cooler air. More rain is possible early next week.