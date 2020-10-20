Wynne wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/16/20)

It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week for NEA games played on October 16th, 2020.
2,439 votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page. Wynne (70% of total ballot) beats Jonesboro by 1,387 votes, Brookland was 3rd, Hoxie 4th.
Devin Holmes delivers for the Delta Swarm defense with a one-handed pick six. The Yellowjackets beat Batesville 49-20 to move to 7-0 overall, 4-0 in the 5A East.
Yarnell’s will donate 200 dollars to the Wynne booster club, it’s the Sweetest Play of the Week.
