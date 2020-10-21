Arkansas State football faces Appalachian State Thursday night

GAME 6: Arkansas State (3-2, 1-1) at Appalachian State (2-1, 0-0)
Oct. 22, 2020 | Kidd Brewer Stadium
Boone, N.C. | 6:30 p.m. CT
Radio: EAB Red Wolves Sports Network (107.9 FM, flagship)
Matt Stolz (pxp), Tim Allison (analyst), Brad Bobo (sideline)
Television: ESPN
Matt Barrie (pxp), Mike Golic Jr. (analyst), Marty Smith (sideline)
Live Stats: AStateStats.com
Live Game Notes: twitter.com/AStateGameDay
ON TAP: Arkansas State continues Sun Belt Conference play this week with its second consecutive Thursday-night game, traveling to Boone, N.C., to face Appalachian State in a cross-divisional game that will be televised on ESPN. Every A-State football game can be heard live on 107.9 FM in the Northeast Arkansas area, and the live radio broadcast can also be accessed on the official A-State Athletics web site (AStateRedWolves.com).
THE PRINCIPALS: The Red Wolves moved their record above .500 for the first time this season with a 59-52 victory over Georgia State last week at Centennial Bank Stadium. They also evened their Sun Belt record to 1-1 and will play Appalachian State this week in their third of four consecutive games against East Division opponents to start league play. The Mountaineers are set to play their first game in almost a month after each of their last two contests were postponed. Appalachian State, which has won or shared the Sun Belt Conference title each of the last four years, last played on Sept. 26 when it defeated Campbell to run its record to 2-1.
BY THE NUMBERS...
1 of just two all-time programs to win five Sun Belt Conference championships.
5 Sun Belt Conference titles (2011-13, 2015, 2016) over the last nine seasons (2011-19).
6 A-State players on a major award watch list (J. Adams, A. Harris, Horst, Grupe, Murray, Still).
7 receiving touchdowns by Jonathan Adams Jr. are tied for the second most in the nation.
7 or more victories each of the last nine seasons (2011-19) -- first time in school history.
9 straight bowl-game appearances (2011-19) - school record & the 14th longest active streak in the nation.
9 consecutive winning seasons (2011-19) by A-State for the first time in school history.
11 all-time Sun Belt Conference Team Academic Awards, including four of the last five years.
12.2 yards allowed per kickoff return by A-State is the sixth best average in the nation.
12 of the last 15 seasons (2005-19) have seen A-State reach bowl eligibility, including the last 9 in a row.
15 consecutive seasons with a winning record at Centennial Bank Stadium (2005-19).
17 A-State wins over its last 22 midweek (Tue.-Thur.) games.
18 A-State players made their first career start with the Red Wolves over the first five games.
26 wins by A-State over its last 33 games played in the month of October.
30 or more points scored by A-State in 73 of its last 111 regular-season games (66 percent).
37 all-time Sun Belt wins under Blake Anderson are the second most in league history by any head coach.
50 victories under Blake Anderson (2014-20) are the most by an A-State head coach over his first 7 seasons.
50 of the last 55 games the A-State defense has recorded at least one sack.
52 of the last 60 games with at least 5.0 tackles for loss by the A-State defense.
57 Sun Belt Conference victories over the last 10 (2011-20) seasons (57-18 league record).
61.7 winning pct. (79-49) from 2010-19 for A-State was the 2nd highest in program history for any decade.
78 victories by A-State over the last 10 seasons (2011-20) ranks tied for the 19th most in the nation.
89 all-time Sun Belt victories by A-State -- the most in the history of the league by any program.
111 combined pts by A-State-Ga. St.: most in Centennial Bank Stadium history & T5th most in SBC history.
384.2 passing yards per game by A-State is the third highest in the nation.
300 or more yards total offense in 112 of last 133 games (84%), including all but five under Blake Anderson.
400 or more yards total offense in 57 of 82 games (70%) during the Blake Anderson era.
