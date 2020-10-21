Arkansas State football faces Appalachian State Thursday night

THE PRINCIPALS: The Red Wolves moved their record above .500 for the first time this season with a 59-52 victory over Georgia State last week at Centennial Bank Stadium. They also evened their Sun Belt record to 1-1 and will play Appalachian State this week in their third of four consecutive games against East Division opponents to start league play. The Mountaineers are set to play their first game in almost a month after each of their last two contests were postponed. Appalachian State, which has won or shared the Sun Belt Conference title each of the last four years, last played on Sept. 26 when it defeated Campbell to run its record to 2-1.