Arkansas State freshman RB Lincoln Pare is making an immediate impact

Lincoln Pare had two receiving touchdowns in last week’s win over Georgia State. The Memphis native is making an immediate impact in a crowded A-State backfield. “You know, it’s been awesome,” Pare said on October 15th. “The biggest thing for me is that I like to keep my head down and always work no matter what. Whatever opportunities I get, I want to make the most of them. Coach A and everybody, they trusted me to go out there, I’m going to do whatever they say and to the full extent.”