Arkansas State freshman RB Lincoln Pare is making an immediate impact

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Red Wolves freshman looks to shine some more in the national spotlight.
Lincoln Pare had two receiving touchdowns in last week’s win over Georgia State. The Memphis native is making an immediate impact in a crowded A-State backfield. “You know, it’s been awesome,” Pare said on October 15th. “The biggest thing for me is that I like to keep my head down and always work no matter what. Whatever opportunities I get, I want to make the most of them. Coach A and everybody, they trusted me to go out there, I’m going to do whatever they say and to the full extent.”
Arkansas State is 11th in FBS in total offense. Pare is another option in the versatile Red Wolves attack. “They can use you in so many different ways,” Pare added. “You’re catching touchdowns, you’re running touchdowns, you’re pass blocking. Whatever they say, you gotta do, so it’s just awesome. Just to be out there with those guys is just a pleasure.”
Pare has impressed the A-State coaching staff. “Lincoln was actually one of our team captains, as a freshman, the other week," offensive coordinator Keith Heckendorf said. “That’s not because of how he plays. It’s because what he does behind the scenes. It’s how he prepares. It’s how he practices. It’s how he interacts with his teammates. The guy that’s always doing everything right, guy that’s never on a list. He loves being a part of Arkansas State football, and he loves the process of getting ready to play.”
Arkansas State faces Appalachian State Thursday at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Kickoff is at 6:30pm on ESPN.
