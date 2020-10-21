Arkansas state senator tests positive for coronavirus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A fourth Arkansas lawmaker has tested positive for the coronavirus within the past week.
State Sen. Missy Irvin announced on Twitter Wednesday that she learned she had tested positive and was at home recovering.
Legislative leaders announced Tuesday that three other lawmakers had tested positive for the virus and suspended budget hearings for this week.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson has also limited his public appearances after being exposed to someone with the virus, though he said he has tested negative twice since the exposure.
