Blytheville officials discuss COVID-19 concerns

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - This week, Mississippi County was called out in the White House Coronavirus Task Force report as a “red zone” for COVID-19.
During the city of Blytheville’s weekly COVID-19 update, Police Chief Ross Thompson reflected on the report.
“We were called out by the Governor and we were called out by the federal government and that’s embarrassing,” Chief Thompson said.
Thompson emphasized the seriousness of the situation across Northeast Arkansas and that people are becoming complacent, saying his department is ready to take action to the spread.
“We have discussed actually having police officers set up and if people are not going to comply by it, and they try to cause a scene of something. We are going to turn them away. If Walmart needs our help like that, we’re here to help them because we see this as a public health crisis,” Chief Thompson said.
You can watch the full briefing below.
