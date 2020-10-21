50 Cent endorses President Trump after seeing Joe Biden’s tax plan

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - 50 Cent says “IM OUT” after seeing a graphic of Joe Biden’s tax plan.
In a tweet Monday, the rapper shared a photo of the presidential candidate’s proposed plan with the caption “WHAT THE ****! (VOTE FOR TRUMP) IM OUT. **** NEW YORK. The Knicks never win anyway.”
Biden has called for increasing taxes on households bringing in more than $400,000 a year. He has also expressed interest in raising payroll taxes on these households.
According to a study by Jared Walczak of the Tax Foundation, those making over $400,000 could see a 62.6 percent tax rate in California followed by a 60 percent tax rate in New Jersey, a 58 percent tax rate in New York State and a 62 percent tax rate in New York City.
“I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people. 62% are you out of ya ****ing mind,” 50 Cent wrote.
Some then shot back at the rapper with one person writing, “50 Sent can go **** himself for choosing his personal wealth over the wealth of the nation. What a selfish piece of ****.”
Some encouraged him also, with congressional candidate Jarome Bell writing, "My MAN! Welcome to PROSPERITY. Let me tell you, bro. Trump LOVES blacks.
50 Cent would later share a FOX News clip with a panel discussing his endorsement of Trump. He would write about the segment, saying, “Yeah, I don’t want to be 20 cent. 62% is a very, very, very, bad idea. I don’t like it!”
