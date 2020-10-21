Craighead County authorities warn of possible scam

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County authorities are asking people to be careful when they get a phone call, especially when dealing with phone calls from people who say they are deputies.
According to a post on the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, the phone calls involve detailed information.
“Once again, scammers have been contacting their intended targets stating they are deputies with our department. They will then claim that you have a warrant and if a certain amount isn’t paid, you will be arrested and jailed for the warrant. They will ask that you go to a convince store or grocery store and purchase some type of prepaid debit card, and then ask for the information on that card,” sheriff’s deputies said in the post.
Officials noted in the post that the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office will never ask for any kind of payment over the telephone for a fine or restitution.
Anyone who has gotten a call can contact the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office at 870-933-4551.
