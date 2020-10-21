Craighead County Detention Center to allow inmate visitation

An area jail will be allowing for inmate visitation again during the COVID-19 pandemic, with officials saying all guidelines and rules will be strictly followed. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 21, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT - Updated October 21 at 6:39 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An area jail will be allowing for inmate visitation again during the COVID-19 pandemic, with officials saying all guidelines and rules will be strictly followed.

According to a Facebook post from the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department, officials released a series of guidelines Wednesday on visits.

They include:

  • All visits will be for 10 minutes.
  • One adult and two children will be allowed to visit.
  • Temperature checks will be mandatory.
  • Masks will be mandatory.
  • Everyone has to wait outside until they are called in.
  • Any inmate that is listed as being under quarantine will not be allowed to receive visits.

Officials said that the schedule for visits includes Female Unit 2 - 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Male Pod 4 and 5, Trustee Unit 2, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Booking, Male Pod Unit 1, 2, and 3 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

