Craighead County Detention Center to allow inmate visitation

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An area jail will be allowing for inmate visitation again during the COVID-19 pandemic, with officials saying all guidelines and rules will be strictly followed.
According to a Facebook post from the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department, officials released a series of guidelines Wednesday on visits.
They include:
- All visits will be for 10 minutes.
- One adult and two children will be allowed to visit.
- Temperature checks will be mandatory.
- Masks will be mandatory.
- Everyone has to wait outside until they are called in.
- Any inmate that is listed as being under quarantine will not be allowed to receive visits.
Officials said that the schedule for visits includes Female Unit 2 - 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Male Pod 4 and 5, Trustee Unit 2, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Booking, Male Pod Unit 1, 2, and 3 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.