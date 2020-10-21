Craighead County 2nd in state with new COVID-19 cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County reported 53 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, as a second area county entered the top 5 in total cases statewide.
According to a tweet from the Arkansas Department of Health, Craighead County was 2nd in the state in new cases, while White County was 5th with 38 new cases.
Statewide, Arkansas reported 101,596 total COVID-19 cases, up 1,155 from Tuesday. The number of total active cases also went up 98 Wednesday, with 8,520.
State health officials also said 91,317 people have recovered from the virus, while 636 people remain hospitalized. Officials also said 99 people were on ventilators.
Officials also noted nearly 200,000 PCR tests have been given so far in October, while 26,079 Antigen tests have been given as well.
