Cross County sees huge early voting turnout

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - On Wednesday, the Wynne Fire Department parking lot was filled with several cars. A steady flow of people was in and out all day to participate in early voting.
Election Commission member Bonnie Huff says there’s been a great turnout.
On Monday, they had 755. On Tuesday, they received 616 people.
So far, they have around 400 absentee ballots.
“I believe it’s very important to exercise your right to vote, and particularly at this time, we need the nation to pull together, and it’s going to take everyone doing their part and getting out to vote,” said Huff.
Early voter Connie Robinson says she’s happy to have the option to participate in early voting.
She says it makes it easier to stay safe during the pandemic because everyone is not piling in the polls on the same day.
“And I won’t have to worry about anyone piling in. Or trying to push their way through. And right now, I can just do it at my own discretion about is there too many people around me, or is there not? So, I think it couldn’t have happened in a better way. Early voting couldn’t have happened in a better time than right now in the year 2020,” said Robinson.
Robinson says it doesn’t matter who you vote for; just get out and exercise your right.
“This is something I don’t take for granted. With everything going on, I wanted to come out early instead of waiting until the last minute just because you never know. It may be sickness, it may be something that has happened, but I know if I come today, I know I’ll get it done,” said Robinson.
Safety precautions at the polls include social distancing for both voters and poll workers, masks are required, and voting machines are cleaned after each use.
Early voting continues at the Wynne Fire Department, 1111 Falls Blvd, Wynne, AR 72396
Monday through Friday from Oct. 19 through 30, polls are open from 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Saturday dates include Oct. 24 through Oct. 31 from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Monday Nov. 2nd - 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Election Day Nov. 3rd- 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.