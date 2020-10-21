Football Friday Night (10/23/20)

Week 9 of Football Friday Night is headlined by a 6A East clash. 4-2 Jonesboro hosts reigning state champion Searcy in our Game of the Week.
FFN airs Fridays at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app.
Football Friday Night - October 23rd, 2020
Game of the Week: Searcy at Jonesboro
Greene County Tech at Valley View
Forrest City at Nettleton
Wynne at Paragould
Brookland at Batesville
Pocahontas at Westside
Rivercrest at Gosnell
Blytheville at Trumann
Manila at Hoxie
Piggott at Harrisburg
Cross County at East Poinsett County
Harding Academy at Melbourne
FFN Overtime: Palestine-Wheatley at Corning
FFN Overtime: Walnut Ridge at Osceola
Canceled Games
Marion at Pine Bluff
