Football Friday Night (10/23/20)

By Chris Hudgison | October 21, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT - Updated October 21 at 5:38 PM
2020 marks the 27th season of Football Friday Night.
FFN Game of the Week: 4-2 Jonesboro prepares to host Searcy

Week 9 of Football Friday Night is headlined by a 6A East clash. 4-2 Jonesboro hosts reigning state champion Searcy in our Game of the Week.

FFN airs Fridays at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app.

FFN SCOREBOARD - OCT. 23

CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864

You can follow Chris Hudgison or Matthew Schwartz on twitter for more updates. You can also check out updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.

Football Friday Night - October 23rd, 2020

Game of the Week: Searcy at Jonesboro

Greene County Tech at Valley View

Forrest City at Nettleton

Wynne at Paragould

Brookland at Batesville

Pocahontas at Westside

Rivercrest at Gosnell

Blytheville at Trumann

Manila at Hoxie

Piggott at Harrisburg

Cross County at East Poinsett County

Harding Academy at Melbourne

FFN Overtime: Palestine-Wheatley at Corning

FFN Overtime: Walnut Ridge at Osceola

Canceled Games

Marion at Pine Bluff

