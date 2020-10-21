Freedom resolution fails before reaching city council

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuesday, Jonesboro Councilman Bobby Long sponsored a resolution “in support of restoring freedom, choice, opportunity, and governance back to local and state elected officials.”
It ultimately failed due to a lack of a second motion.
However, Long said the resolution wasn’t about mask mandates, or getting rid of social distancing.
He added the problem is millions of lives have been impacted by the decision of one person, Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
“It doesn’t matter who you are or the opinion that you have, no one in this city or in this state, councilmember, mayor, representatives or senator has had a voice. Since March 2020, our senators and representatives have been denied input of the direction of this state and look at where we are today," Long said.
He said moving this resolution forward would have shown Little Rock that we want legislators and even city officials to be our checks and balances and that they do deserve a seat at the table.
Long says the wisdom of many is better than one.
“Here’s the interesting thing, when you have a policy out there, a good leader wants that policy to be scrutinized, he wants the data to be check and he wants people to try to punch holes in it, because the more you do that the better policy comes out of it," Long said. "When you are a leader that doesn’t want your policies and your decisions scrutinized, then what that means is that you don’t have faith in what you’re doing or you don’t have faith in the data that undercurves it.”
With that resolution not making it passed the committee, Region 8 News asked Long will he continue to fight for his cause
He said, “a fight for our democratic way of government and our representative government is a fight worth keeping on.”
This measure came up the same day as 10 Northeast Arkansas counties, including Craighead and Greene, were in the “red zone” for new COVID-19 cases, according to a White House Coronavirus Task Force report obtained by ABC News.
It was also the same day Gov. Asa Hutchinson was asked what is the state going to do to reduce the rising number of cases in Northeast Arkansas.
The governor responded by asking what is NEA going to do?
