Gate at Lake Poinsett Dam set to close Dec. 1

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - A plan to refill an area lake will be moving forward this winter as officials say the gate at the Lake Poinsett Dam will close on Dec. 1.
According to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the work is part of an ongoing process at the lake, just outside Harrisburg.
The gate’s closing will also impact some property owners in the area, an official said.
“Anybody that has an existing fishing pier or boathouse on the lake that is in need of repairs, this period before Dec. 1 is the last hurrah to get repairs on their fishing pier and boathouses done before the lake starts filling up,” AGFC District Fisheries supervisor Brett Timmons said.
Officials said any property owner around the lake that wants a new fishing pier or boathouse must contact Timmons and AGFC.
“We have a land use policy, linked to the website,” Timmons said. "They can go there, print it off, and fill out an application for a fishing pier or boathouse and call me directly and I’ll come out, check the paperwork and have it ready to submit for a permit.
Officials also noted that AGFC will start stocking fish in the lake, which could take as long as the 2022-23 season to complete. once the lake refills.
