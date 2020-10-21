Go up, down, or around at Bark Park

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A well-known Paragould park accommodates for dogs to play safely and have fun.
Harmon Park has play equipment for kids, sidewalks for adults to walk, and now, the Bark Park will allow dogs to have fun, too.
The park has obstacles and room to play fetch. Two sections of fencing separate the larger dogs from the smaller dogs.
Park Director Pat Austin said it’s something the area should be proud of.
“This is a project we’ve wanted to do for a while,” she said. “It’s finally coming together.”
Aside from the fun obstacles for pets, it took a lot of work to see the park finished.
Drainage issues, a drinking fountain, and an underground fountain had to be installed.
The project cost $40,000. Austin has secured a $10,000 grant from the Paragould Walmart Supercenter and Walmart Neighborhood Market to help pay for it.
The remaining $30,000 was provided with city funds.
“We’ve come in a little under budget,” she said. “I’m proud of that. I think we’ve got some great features for the dogs to play on.”
Austin said the Bark Park’s rules are clearly listed outside the entrances.
She said the park will be open to the public as soon as the park dries out from the recent rains.
The opening date will be posted here.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.